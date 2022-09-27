Cowra Guardian

Students gain first hand knowledge

By Primary Industries Teacher Ben Cooley
September 27 2022 - 10:00pm
On Friday, September 9, St Raphael's Year 11 Primary Industries students got to ask the managers of John Deer (Matt Newham) and Cowra Machinery (Adrian Killick) what would give them the best chance to secure a job and then excel in an expanding business like theirs.

