Students gain first hand knowledge

On Friday, September 9, St Raphael's Year 11 Primary Industries students got to ask the managers of John Deer (Matt Newham) and Cowra Machinery (Adrian Killick) what would give them the best chance to secure a job and then excel in an expanding business like theirs.
The wisdom, passion and honesty these men showed in answering my student's questions was testament to their respected positions. My students were surprised to learn that John Deer looked at prospective apprentice's school reports and talked to their teachers to help them make a decision. Cowra Machinery's main focus was respect for all including yourself. This means showing up to work early, well presented, wanting to work together with an open mindset to achieve success.
While at John Deer, we talked to an ex-student now apprentice, Joel Stendell at work. He reflected how important Math and English are in his job due to the calculations needed and heavy reliance on manuals for instructions.
I have no doubt that this experience will allow my students the knowledge to give themselves the best possible chance at getting a job in any industry they choose to follow.
It has been incredible to always be greeted by such enthusiasm in all the rural enterprises in our Town. I am very aware of how busy you all are and wish to thank all those involved today and over the last 2 years this new course has run at our school. You have made a positive impression on all my students about the rewarding work that can be achieved in agriculture.
