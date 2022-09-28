Cowra Shire to hold events to engage and reconnect

Cowra Shire Council has been successful in securing funding of $239,651 as part of the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said it is an exciting time for the community to reconnect, with the program to help Council with the delivery of 14 local events.
"Local events are an ideal opportunity to see people come together and celebrate. They are a great way to raise community spirit, increase social cohesion as well as provide economic opportunities for local businesses and community organisations," Ms Cooke said
Cowra Shire Council has planned several new events as well as support for established events such as the Festival of International Understanding, Cowra Christmas Festival, the Cowra Community NYE Beach Party and Australia Day celebrations, set to be expanded with funds received from the Program.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Community Events Program will support the state's events and hospitality sectors while bolstering economic recovery.
"The NSW Nationals in Government are backing events that bring local communities together and this funding will help contribute to a sense of improved wellbeing and connectedness in 2022 and beyond."
The $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program is part of the $200 million Regional Recovery Package, designed to support economic and social recovery across regional NSW that will create new jobs and support community events, shows and festivals to boost tourism.
For further information, go to: nsw.gov.au/CommunityEvents.
