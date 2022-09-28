Cowra Guardian

Cowra Shire to hold events to engage and reconnect

September 28 2022 - 2:09am
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said it is an exciting time for the community to reconnect, with the program to help Council with the delivery of 14 local events.

Cowra Shire Council has been successful in securing funding of $239,651 as part of the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.

