Morongla Red Cross to host flower show

The Morongla Red Cross members recently held the September monthly meeting and we finalised the Flower Show Schedule.
The Flower Show entertainment and afternoon tea will be on the afternoon of Saturday, October 29 at Morongla Hall, beginning at 2pm. Flowers for judging are to be staged by 1pm.
Please write this function in your diary. All are welcome. The next meeting is on October 12.
The CWA monthly meeting was held recently. Our cultural section went well, thanks ladies.
At the next meeting Culture will be mystery by Cultural Officer.
The next meeting will be the Annual Meeting. Monthly meetings at 1:30pm and Annual CWA meeting at 2:45pm. We will have a guest speaker on Wednesday, October 12.
Some Morongla members attended the 100 years celebration at the Cowra Show building on Saturday September 17. It was an enjoyable event.
