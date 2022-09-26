Morongla Show to make a huge return on Monday

The Morongla Show is back for its 101st year, on Monday, October 3, with something for all the family on offer. Featuring the many pavilion exhibits in cooking, needlework and handicraft, flowers and decorative arrangements, photography, along with the children's sections, plus the Lego competition, box art, and the not so miniature farms, there is something in the pavilion for everyone to enter and enjoy.
For the men, there is the highly coveted 'Tim Perkins Memorial' Trophy, awarded for the best 'Man-Made Chocolate Cake'.
Move outside and you will find the farm produce section, filled with exhibits straight from the farm! There will also be plenty of wool exhibited in the wool competition, all entered by local farmers. A little further down the grounds will be the prime lamb competition and prime lamb junior judging competition, for youth aged 16 years and under.
Again this year there is the welding competition, where talent and creativity comes into play and we see some amazing entries!
There is something a little different this year, with the Farming Video competition being added to the schedule. This new competition is open to all ages, and entries are to depict farming and agriculture in our local area.
The traditional show day awards will also be presented from 1.30pm and will include the tiny tots and junior show princess and junior show master awards, as well as best dressed gent and lady, and the favourite of the day - the best farmers hat.
Not to be forgotten, the horse section will be running all day, and will be well supported as always.
There will be plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy during the day, and the popular rock-climbing wall is a new addition for 2022. An exciting and popular event is the returning 'Kilted Warriors' sheaf toss, which is popular with children and adults alike.
The kids (young and not so young) can partake in a bunch of fun activities, including the tug o' war, novelty races, obstacle course and family friendly games, along with the sand pit being full of toys.
St Raphael's Catholic School will be there to ensure everyone is well fed, and there will be fairy floss and ice-cream for the kids, and a local coffee van to keep mum and dad caffeinated.
The full schedule can be found on the AgShows NSW website, on the 'Morongla Show' Facebook page, or a hard copy can be collected by contacting the committee.
Their special guests for the day will include Steph Cooke, Member for Cootamundra, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, and Minister for Flood Recovery, who we look forward to having join us!
President David Langfield, along with the Morongla Show Committee, is looking forward to this year's show, after being unable to run the show for the past two years due to Covid-19.
The small town of Morongla comes alive on the Monday of the October Long Weekend and brings the community together for a day of old-fashioned fun. So put the date in your calendar and bring the family along for the 101st Morongla Show.
Gates open at 9am, with most of the action starting from 10.30am. Tickets are available at the gate, with adults' entry $6, children 6-15yrs $2, and under 6years are free. Please remember to bring your cash as there is limited mobile service at Morongla, and no EFTPOS facilities.
The Morongla Show cannot go ahead without the generous support of all our sponsors, and we would like to thank those businesses and individuals who support our show each year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.