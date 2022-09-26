Cowra Guardian

Morongla Show to make a huge return on Monday

By Morongla Show Publicity Officer Emma Boland
September 26 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Morongla Show is back for its 101st year, on Monday, October 3, with something for all the family on offer. Featuring the many pavilion exhibits in cooking, needlework and handicraft, flowers and decorative arrangements, photography, along with the children's sections, plus the Lego competition, box art, and the not so miniature farms, there is something in the pavilion for everyone to enter and enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.