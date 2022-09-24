Cowra Guardian

Flood tragedy: five-year-old trapped in vehicle swept away in water

Updated September 24 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As much as 70mm of rain fell around Trundle and Tullamore on Wednesday night, causing significant flash flooding and overland flooding. Picture by SES Trundle

The body of a young boy has been located in a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters near Tullamore overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.