Artists invited to enter annual show

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
September 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Art judge for the Cowra Show 2022 is Peter Haynes. He will judge entries in three sections, First Nations Art, Farm Sculpture Challenge and Art Exhibition.

The Cowra Show Society are pleased to announce that Peter Haynes will be the judge for the Cowra Show Society Art Competition, The Farm Sculpture Challenge and the First Nations Art.

