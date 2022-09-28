Artists invited to enter annual show

The Cowra Show Society are pleased to announce that Peter Haynes will be the judge for the Cowra Show Society Art Competition, The Farm Sculpture Challenge and the First Nations Art.
Entries in each of the categories will close at 12 noon Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Cowra Show Office, Show Pavilion, Grenfell Road Cowra 2794
Winners will be announced at an Art Preview and Showgirl Cocktail Party on Saturday October 8, 2022 at 6.00pm at the Show Pavilion.
Exhibitors and partners are invited to the Preview on October 8.
Entries can be collected from Sunday October 16, 9.00am to 3.00pm other than winners of section 4.
All artworks shall be ready to Hang/Present with the artists name, address, section otherwise it will not be accepted.
Artwork must have been completed within the last two years and not shown previously in the Cowra Show.
Entrants must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent, identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, be an individual aged 10 years or older.
Please note, no group entries (three or more people) will be accepted.
The Farm Sculpture Challenge is a sculpture made from any farm resource other than hay bales.
This could be wire, wood, corrugated iron, pieces of old farm equipment or any other item used on a farm.
Sculpture should be a maximum of 1 metre wide and not more than 1.5 metres high.
All sculptures need to be on display at the Cowra Showgrounds, Grenfell Road Cowra 2794 by 12 midday, Friday October 7.
The Sculptures will be displayed throughout the grounds during the Cowra Spring Show on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
All works shall be for sale unless marked 'Not for Sale'.
The Society shall take 10% commission on all sales.
All artworks shall be ready to hang with the artists name, address, section and sale price or 'Not For Sale' on the back right hand corner, otherwise it will not be accepted.
Artwork must have been completed within the last two years and not shown previously in the Cowra Show.
Peter Haynes is an established curator, writer and visual arts historian, holding Honours degrees in Archaeology and Fine Arts and a Master's in English Literature (all from the University of Sydney).
Since 1978 he has worked in the museum/gallery sector with occasional forays into academia.
He moved to Canberra from Sydney (where he was working at the Art Gallery of New South Wales) in 1981 to take up a position of Curator at the (then) Canberra School of Art, and also acted as Head of the Art History and Theory Workshop.
After leaving the School of Art in 1988 he has held a number of positions including Curator of the Parliament House Art Collection; Director/Curator of the Nolan Gallery; Director of ACT Museums and Galleries and University Art Curator, University of Canberra.
Currently he is a Consultant Curator, Writer, Art Historian and Heritage Advisor and Artistic Director, Strathnairn Arts Association, and art critic for The Canberra Times.
Peter and his partner moved to Cowra early in 2022 and they are currently renovating their house and enjoying life in Cowra.
Art show enquiries should be made to the show office on 63421977.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
