Eagle lands at Mulyan Public School

The Mulyan Aim High Eagle has landed at the Mulyan Public School taking centre stage at the school's memorial garden and representing teachers, students and the culture of the school.
The eagle was designed and created by Anthony Collins and represents teachers, students and the culture of the school.
Anthony Collins works for Cowra Council and is well known in the district for his artworks made from all recycled materials.
School Principal Catherine Briggs said she, "approached Anthony Collins just before COVID 19 hit and asked if he could possibly come up with a sculpture to sit in our memorial garden that represented teachers, students and the culture of Mulyan Public School.
"The memorial garden had become overgrown and needed a revamp and I wanted something to be the centre piece.
"Working with his wife Kellie, he came up with the idea of the eagle which links in with our name (the word Mulyan is Wiradjuri for eagle) and our motto of 'Aim High'.
"Over 12 months or so, Mr Collins found materials from the local area and constructed the eagle in his back shed. It took hundreds of hours of work in his own time.
"Once the eagle was completed Mr Collins very generously, donated it to our school."
"The project then became a team effort with Clayton Treasure and Andrew Briggs working with Anthony to transport it to our school.
"It was a huge effort as the finished sculpture weighed over 2 tonnes. A plinth was prepared for the eagle using concrete donated by Bryant's Concrete and set up by our general assistants Wayne Lynch and Paul Sproule. Clayton and Andrew then stood the Eagle in its final home and the plinth was finished off by Ian Nelson who rendered it.
"The eagle has stood waiting proudly in our memorial garden for the end of the pandemic and a suitable time for an official opening.
"The opening was held on Tuesday September 20 in front of our 200 primary students, Mr and Mrs Collins, Andrew Briggs, Kathy Nelson, Wayne Lynch and Mayor Bill West. Our school leaders proudly led the ceremony and the Mulyan Aim High Eagle was officially unveiled.
"I would particularly like to thank the generosity of all of those involved in the standing of the eagle in our garden, Mayor West for making the time to unveil our statue and the talented and generous Anthony Collins who made this all possible.
"It will stand proudly in remembrance of students and teachers for many years to come." Ms Briggs concluded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.