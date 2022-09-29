Impressive Silly Solly team to lead Cowra store

Attitude and skills will be the winning combinations for the recruitment of staff to senior and junior positions in the new Cowra Silly Solly store which is estimated to open in early November.
Owner of the business, Lisa Toohey-Bott, was in Cowra recently conducting employee interviews at the store.
Ms Toohey-Bott said she had been very impressed by the caliber of applicants for positions on the team of the new store.
"I interviewed over 50 applicants for management, senior and junior positions, some of whom took the initiative to approach me directly when they heard I was in town last week.
"I was very pleased with the people who applied and I am sure we will be able to form a strong team.
"I was most impressed with the juniors interviewing for the first time ever for a job, they put their best foot forward, their applications showed a lot of effort had gone into them and they all presented well.
"I will be recruiting people from a wide range of backgrounds and age brackets, and will accommodate flexible working hours for those returning to the workforce after having children and for staff who are right for the job but have special circumstances.
"I will be filling 12 - 15 roles at the store with people that I think can work best in a fast moving working environment and who demostrate the ability to connect well with our customers.
"I can honestly say all those who applied were fully engaged in the process and it will be easy to create the right team culture.
"Training will be on the job and successful applicants will also be provided with online resources and training on our cash registers.
"In addition I will be bringing in people from other stores who are subject matter experts in for example customer complaints and store layout and they will train the Cowra team." Ms Toohey-Bott said.
"Cecilia Bird, our assistant Manager at Silly Solly's Mt Druitt, will be one of those experts who sums up the importance of properly training our team, 'Training is vital for our employees. They then feel more confident in their job and have a clear understanding of what is expected of them. This then provides a much better shopping experience for our customers.'
When asked about the timeframe to opening the store Ms Toohey-Bott said, "Our shelving is being made in China and with shipping expected soon we are hoping to have the store open in the first week of November."
Cowra Mayor, Bill West, said recently that Silly Solly's will be a welcome addition to the Cowra CBD and retail mix of the town and I acknowledged the business decision to open store urging the community to support it.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.