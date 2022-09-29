Cowra Guardian
Impressive Silly Solly team to lead Cowra store

Debbie Evans
Debbie Evans
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
Lisa Toohey-Bott, who will be opening the Cowra Silly Solly store, has been conducting employee interviews recently and is very impressed by the calibre of applicants from which to select her new Cowra team.

Attitude and skills will be the winning combinations for the recruitment of staff to senior and junior positions in the new Cowra Silly Solly store which is estimated to open in early November.

