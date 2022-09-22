Cowra Guardian
Cowra Evening CWA branch hosts Don Palmer

September 22 2022 - 6:00am
Cowra Evening CWA branch hosts Don Palmer

At the September meeting of Cowra Evening CWA Branch Vice-President, Ann Apthorpe, asked for a one-minute silence to reflect on the passing of Queen Elizabeth 11. She then welcomed guest speaker, Don Palmer.

