Cowra Evening CWA branch hosts Don Palmer

Since April 2003, many thousands of missions have been carried out helping people with conditions like kidney failure, cancer, cystic fibrosis and leukaemia. Don is one of over 2000 volunteer pilots Australia -wide who donate their plane & flying skills. Their aircraft and flying credentials must meet Civil Aviation Authority standards. Volunteer drivers (known as Ground Angels) meet people at the airport in their own vehicles and take them to their appointments. Eighty five percent of the charity's funds go towards the cost of fuel for the planes and fifteen percent for fuel for the angel drivers. Anyone who wants to volunteer as a helper or to donate can go to www.angelflight.org.au. Angel Flight receives no government funding, instead relying on donations.

