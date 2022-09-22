Cowra Evening CWA branch hosts Don Palmer

At the September meeting of Cowra Evening CWA Branch Vice-President, Ann Apthorpe, asked for a one-minute silence to reflect on the passing of Queen Elizabeth 11. She then welcomed guest speaker, Don Palmer.
Don is a volunteer pilot with the not-for-profit charity, Angel Flight Australia, a charity that co-ordinates non-emergency flights for financially and medically disadvantaged people, especially those from rural and regional areas. All flights are free and enable passengers and carers to travel to and from medical facilities anywhere in Australia. There are no doctors or nurses on- board, so these flights are not for emergencies. Four Angel Flights from Cowra have occurred so far this year.
Since April 2003, many thousands of missions have been carried out helping people with conditions like kidney failure, cancer, cystic fibrosis and leukaemia. Don is one of over 2000 volunteer pilots Australia -wide who donate their plane & flying skills. Their aircraft and flying credentials must meet Civil Aviation Authority standards. Volunteer drivers (known as Ground Angels) meet people at the airport in their own vehicles and take them to their appointments. Eighty five percent of the charity's funds go towards the cost of fuel for the planes and fifteen percent for fuel for the angel drivers. Anyone who wants to volunteer as a helper or to donate can go to www.angelflight.org.au. Angel Flight receives no government funding, instead relying on donations.
Don said he has found this work personally very satisfying as it has met his need to give something back to the community. He related some moving stories about patients he had helped.
In her remarks thanking Don for his talk and video presentation, branch member Di Chambers said she was happy to hear that such a service existed and that more people are becoming acquainted with Angel Flight.
Branch secretary, Cheryl McAlister, spoke about two upcoming events in October organised by Central Western Group that members are invited to participate in, namely the Group Annual Conference in Molong and the National Field Days in Borenore.
Rowena Casey announced that her garden has been entered in the Cowra Open Gardens event and that she will be organising a café on her front lawn to raise funds for the branch and will need members to assist.
New prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly meetings. Meetings are on every second Wednesday from 6.30pm at Cowra Services Club. For more information contact President Kaye Kilby on 0414 805 090.
