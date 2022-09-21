A Service of Respect to be held on Sunday

A Service of Respect will be held at Cowra War Cemeteries on Sunday, this is part of the broader celebrations of Sakura Matsuri at the Cowra Japanese Gardens on Saturday.
The Service will begin at 10am.
The Sydney Sakura Choir will be singing the Australian National Anthem in the Australian War Cemetery and the Cowra Vocal Ensemble will be singing the Japanese National Anthem in the Japanese War Cemetery
The bugle will be played by Mr Glenn McLeish.
A Buddhist service will be delivered by Rev. Saito of Koyasan Shingon Mission of Australia.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.