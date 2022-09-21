Blossoms are on cue for Sakura Matsuri Festival this weekend at the Japanese Gardens

Blossom tree buds are bursting on cue heralding one of Cowra's most iconic events, Sakura Matsuri, at the Cowra Japanese Gardens this Saturday.
Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom Festival) showcases Japanese culture through a range of activities and demonstrations and this year partons are in for a once in a lifetime treat with the presentation of Tomo (Tomo Maeda), billed as a super special Japanese Magician. Tomo's close-up magical appearance has been sponsored this year by the Japanese Embassy.
Another new and exciting element is Japanese Kamishibai storytelling which is a traditional form of Japanese street theatre in the form of picture card storytelling. Unlike children's storybooks, the text is written on the reverse of illustrated cards so that the story can be easily read while pictures are shown.
Of course all the well-loved events are returning too with taiko drummers, sumo wrestlers, Japanese archery and sword demonstrations, origami, martial arts, singers, dancers, choir, kimono fashion parade, ikebana, tea ceremonies and more.
Japanese craft makers will also be present to engage patrons and give them hands on experiences, a real treat for those who want to try something different. Stall holders will have food and goods on offer, and there will be activities for children.
It is a day for all the family to enjoy and gates open at 8.30am, Festival activities will start from 10am.
Online ticket sales are also advised as this will ensure entry to the Gardens without having to stand in the long queues for normal admission on the day.
As the weather this year has been very unpredictable, wet weather contingency plans are in place to ensure the Festival will still go ahead rain, hail or, hopefully, shine.
However patrons are advised to bring their rain coats, umbrellas and something to sit on.
The Garden is usually a dog-friendly environment, but Sakura Matsuri is the busiest day of the year and with expected considerable levels of noise and visitors of all ages, organisers are asking visitors to consider.
On Sunday there will be a Service of Respect 10-10.45am at the War Cemetery.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
