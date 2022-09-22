Carnival of Cups 'a cracker of a day'

Hundreds of people enjoyed a good day out at the Showground on Sunday at the Cowra Harness Racing Club's Carnival of Cups and Family Fun Day.
Cowra Harness Racing's Secretary Jack Wade said it was better than what they expected it to be, with good crowds and a smooth event.
"It went off perfectly, the weather held off and we were able to get it out there and have a cracker of a day."
Mr Wade said he would like to thank the community for coming to support them.
The icing on the cake, Mr Wade said was him driving Dance Baby Dance, trained by the Club president Darryl Davis, to win the Power Tools Plus Pace.
The other Cowra-trained horse entered, Blue Suede Rocka trained by Peter Tanti, came away with a win the Waratah Heat. Blue Suede Rocka will now be off to Menangle to contest the final.
Other winners on the day include: the Peter Lew-trained Willies Dollar won the Sam Agostino Maiden Pace, Dance Addition, trained by Neil Day, won the Charlie Muddle Three Year Old Pace. Ebony Rocks, trained by Aaron Williams won the Cowra Bowling Club Ladyship Pace. The Amanda Turnbull-trained Racing Time won the Cowra Services Club Pace. The Bernie Hewitt-trained Iamajoyride won the Cowra Tritech Cup and the Steve Turnbull-trained Drive To The Beach won The TAB App Race.
Off the track, Mr Wade said the Dachshund Dash did really well and it was awesome to see. The Dachshund Busta, was the overall winner on the day.
Looking to next year, Mr Wade said they plan to bring the event back in September.
