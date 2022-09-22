Carnival of Cups 'a cracker of a day'

Other winners on the day include: the Peter Lew-trained Willies Dollar won the Sam Agostino Maiden Pace, Dance Addition, trained by Neil Day, won the Charlie Muddle Three Year Old Pace. Ebony Rocks, trained by Aaron Williams won the Cowra Bowling Club Ladyship Pace. The Amanda Turnbull-trained Racing Time won the Cowra Services Club Pace. The Bernie Hewitt-trained Iamajoyride won the Cowra Tritech Cup and the Steve Turnbull-trained Drive To The Beach won The TAB App Race.

