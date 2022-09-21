Hard work done ahead of harvest Advertising Feature

Harvest season is here and the team at ECS are preparing for what promises to be a busy year. Picture supplied

Despite a wetter than average year and the possibility of a damp summer ahead, East Coast Stockfeeds (ECS) are excited about the upcoming harvest season with some promising yields across the region. ECS director, Stuart Dolden, said he was keen to see those in the industry enjoy a busy season and looked forward to catching up with farmers and their families at their upcoming annual information session.



East Coast Stockfeeds have been in operation for over 100 years and have a colourful history. Picture supplied

"It will be great to see familiar faces, catch up for some drinks and food, and look at what is happening in the industry," he said. "It will be quite an informal evening where we will look at the upcoming harvest, grower requirements, expected yields and planning deliveries, along with any contract opportunities and the expected cash prices ahead."



ECS has been operating for over 100 years, with Stuart and his partner Amie taking over the business in 2020 from Stuart's father. Stuart and his family are committed to continue bringing a strong and dependable ECS into the future, and the team has recently invested heavily into the business including increasing storage capacity by 50 per cent through building new sheds, in addition to purchasing new equipment including augers and loaders.



The East Coast Stockfeeds "truck and dogs" are ready to hit the road this harvest. Picture supplied