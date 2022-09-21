Despite a wetter than average year and the possibility of a damp summer ahead, East Coast Stockfeeds (ECS) are excited about the upcoming harvest season with some promising yields across the region. ECS director, Stuart Dolden, said he was keen to see those in the industry enjoy a busy season and looked forward to catching up with farmers and their families at their upcoming annual information session.
"It will be great to see familiar faces, catch up for some drinks and food, and look at what is happening in the industry," he said. "It will be quite an informal evening where we will look at the upcoming harvest, grower requirements, expected yields and planning deliveries, along with any contract opportunities and the expected cash prices ahead."
ECS has been operating for over 100 years, with Stuart and his partner Amie taking over the business in 2020 from Stuart's father. Stuart and his family are committed to continue bringing a strong and dependable ECS into the future, and the team has recently invested heavily into the business including increasing storage capacity by 50 per cent through building new sheds, in addition to purchasing new equipment including augers and loaders.
ECS will be hosting their 2022 information session at the Gooloogong Country Club on Thursday, October 6. The day will kick off at 3pm with finger food and beers provided, along with a lucky door prizes of two lots of three month free warehousing. Those who would like to attend the information session can contact Amie Dolden on 0402 284 355. For more information, visit www.ecsf.com.au.