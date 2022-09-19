Faraway festivities: How to organise a long distance Kris Kringle

A Kris Kringle is a great way to spark some joy amongst your family and friends. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Every year that special feeling returns to the streets. You may hear the jingle of bells or a distant "ho ho ho". Perhaps you'll see a flash of red out of the corner of your eye, or that familiar mix of music playing everywhere from shopping centres to radio stations.



But all of these little moments can mean only one thing, Christmas is coming. Christmas is such a wonderful time as it is merely an excuse for joy and togetherness. For some, however, whilst the joy may come easily, the togetherness is a different story. Unfortunately, we no longer live down the road from our best friends, in fact, a lot of us don't even live in the same state anymore. But have no fear, the Christmas cheer is here to save the day.

A Kris Kringle is a great way to spark some joy amongst your friends, and a silly little ocean or road isn't going to stop that. So, if you're someone wondering how on earth you and your friendship group are going to celebrate Christmas together this year, don't worry, we've got you covered. Read on for the comprehensive how-to for the best Kris Kringle yet.

Appoint the party director

One of the funniest parts of a Kris Kringle is making sure it's completely random. So make sure you don't play favourites with your friends, just because you know exactly what sort of Kris Kringle gifts they would like, doesn't mean you should end up with them.



Coming up with random possibilities is all a part of the silliness. So, prior to kickstarting your KK, enlist a leader. Every friendship group has one, it's the mum of the group for many, the one that makes sure you drink water on a night out and reminds you to bring a jacket before you leave the house for the day.



This is the friend who makes sure every friend is paired up and nobody is left out. From there, either go old-fashioned and pull the names out of a hat or go full 21st century and enlist the assistance of a sorting website or app. Once everyone has a partner, the fun can begin, just remember to plan enough in advance. So that even with delays, everybody's present ends up at its appointed destination.

Make it silly

The best part of a secret Santa-type situation is that it can be completely silly. Sure, sincere presents can be lovely, but they are often nicer in person so that you can hug your friends and show them just how thankful you are.



A silly present on the inverse brings forth the best medicine in the world, laughter. It also takes the pressure off when it comes to elements like cost. Whilst some friends may feel comfortable dropping large amounts of money, others may not, so to keep the playing field even, set a budget and stick to it.



A popular amount is the twenty dollars or under, pay bracket. Silly presents are the best as you can put a deceptive amount of thought into them, consider past jokes and conversations and never bypass a website selling novelty gifts.

Get together for a movie night

The thing with a long-distance Kris Kringle that differs from a typical one is the absence of joint activities in the lead-up to the big event. But why let distance spoil a good thing? Thanks to the pandemic, we now have a heap of technology at our fingertips that is specifically targeted to bring people unable to be physically together, together!



So why not have a movie night with Netflix Party where you can all laugh over 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' or get yourself in the Christmas spirit with a viewing of 'The Grinch'? This way you and your group can share a barrel of laughs and really get yourselves in the true Christmas spirit. Whilst your secret Santa may be the main event it doesn't mean that you can't get festive beforehand.

An element of long distance, be it with a partner, family, or friends, is that you often have to make a little more effort to see each other than if you were simply a train ride away. But the effort doesn't have to feel exhausting. So, queue up that movie, get the popcorn salted and get ready for an evening of laughs with your not-so-nearest but certainly dearest.

Enlist the assistance of a video call

So, the big day has finally arrived, how exciting. Everybody has their present, all of which are wrapped to varying degrees of success, but you realise something's missing, but what could it be? We know what it is, it's your friends! Lucky for us we aren't living in the 50s, or even the 90s when a landline phone was your best bet.



Today, we have a bunch of video calling technology to choose from. So whether you opt for old-school favourite, Skype, or newly appointed frontrunner, Zoom, you're still going to end up seeing a bunch of smiling faces on the other end of your screen.



Now it's time to have a proper Christmas! Take turns in opening your gifts and giggle along at some of the silly bits and bobs people have received. After this is all done, why not enjoy a virtual Christmas lunch together? After all, long-distance friends needn't feel far away.

___________