Things to do around Cowra and the region

Canowindra Show
September 23 - 24
Come on down to the Canowindra Show and enjoy the country atmosphere and Rides, Animal Nursery, Stalls, Food, Bar, Showbags, Ute Show, Tractor Pull, Horses, Dogs, Woodchop, Shearing, Showgirls, Jillaroos and Jackaroos, Arts and Craft, Photography, Cooking and More. Don't miss out on the show!
OBSTACOOL
September 29
Come along on Thursday, September 29 from 9:45am - 2:45pm to this fantastic community event at Cowra River Park. Obstacool is an exciting program that travels the country sharing the fun and getting Aussie kids active. The Obstacool Course is made up of a mix of inflatable's including wedges, inflatable tyre run plus the feature attraction, Big Bopper which is 40m long. Along with this, there are walls, tunnels, commando nets and more.
Author Talk With Adam Courtenay
Thursday, September 29
Author Adam Courtenay will be launching his latest book Three Sheets to the Wind: Why a motley crew of merchant seamen walked 600 miles to save 7,000 gallons of rum soon and you will be able to have a chat with him at Cowra Library on Thursday, September 29 at 2pm. The book is a account of a little-known event that changed the course of Australian history. Please book your place online or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180. This is a free event.
Iandra Castle Open Day
Sunday, September 25 and Sunday, October 9
Take the time out to explore the historic Iandra Castle homestead, surrounding buildings and gardens. Gates open from 10pm to 2pm. Iandra Castle was built between 1908 and 1910 in the Federation Romanesque style by the pioneering engineer Edward Giles Stone.
Sakura Matsuri
September 24
Following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom Festival) will be returning to the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre in 2022!
Green Thumb Markets
September 25
Come along to the Green Thumb Markets in Cowra Civic Square. Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast while browsing the many market stalls, sip a coffee while wandering inside to watch the artful skill of Bonsai Masterclass with products for purchase also.
Cowra Library school holiday activities
From Monday, September 26
The Spring School Holidays are just around the corner. Head on down to the Cowra Library every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for some fun and free events! With lots of options to choose from including a DIY Bird Feeder, making Jellyfish in a Bottle, building some Crafty Scarecrows, concocting Exploding Chalk and LEGO Club. Book your free spots here: https://tinyurl.com/CWLSSHA
