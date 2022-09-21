Things to do around Cowra and the region

Author Adam Courtenay will be launching his latest book Three Sheets to the Wind: Why a motley crew of merchant seamen walked 600 miles to save 7,000 gallons of rum soon and you will be able to have a chat with him at Cowra Library on Thursday, September 29 at 2pm. The book is a account of a little-known event that changed the course of Australian history. Please book your place online or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180. This is a free event.

