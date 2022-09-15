Sue's special affinity for Holman Place students recognised

School Learning Support Officer, Sue Hyde, of Holman Place School has received special recognition from the Department of Education (DOE), with the awarding of a certificate in appreciation of her 20 years of service to the Holman Place school community.
Sue's career with the school initially started with her work as a cleaner in 1991 when Dick Rollings was running the school. Over coming years it became apparent to the then School Principal, Terry Mahoney, that Sue had a special affinity with many of the students.
This led Mr Mahoney to ask Sue if she would like to work at the school in a new role supporting the students in their studies as Learning Support Officer.
Sue happily agreed and undertook in-house training once a month with Diedre Costa, who is now retired.
Sue said Deidre became a mentor and someone with whom she is still in touch.
When asked about working with the students Sue commented, "I just love everything to do with the children and seeing their growth, which is phenomenal, from when they come into Kindergarten to when they graduate.
"Everything they do is an achievement and every day is new to them which is very special."
Sue has not only seen a lot of growth from the students she has worked with, but the school itself, which has grown from just a main building and garage to multiple facilities to meet student and teaching needs.
Over the years there have been many students who have left lasting impressions on Sue but two who really stand out are Joseph and Charlie, while messages received from former student, Emma Weyers, help to explain the relationship Sue has enjoyed with many students.
"Congratulations Sue you are amazing and thank you for all that you have done for all the kids over those years. You will have a special place in the hearts of many, the kids, their parents, your work colleagues and the many friends you know.
"You will always have a special place in my heart too and I will always be grateful for everything you did back in the day." "Each day for me I felt loved and cared for during what were the hardest phases of my life when I was unwell."
"You have always had a light and kindness about you that radiates to others, the light and kindness that has touched the lives of many." "My story is definitely not the only one, you have helped so many kids over those 20 years." Ms Weyers said.
In her time away from the school Sue is happiest outside working in the fresh air doing yard work at her home in Koorawatha, the village where she grew up.
As a single mum of three, Sue says she is very proud of her boys who are now all married with children of their own, Daniel living in Albury, Mark at Galong and Andrew in Wollongong.
Local Member, Steph Cooke, will mention Sue's achievement in Parliament and Sue remarked that she is "very humbled by all the attention."
From Ms Weyers a final tribute of "bless your heart Sue" sums up the importance of Sue to the Holman Place School.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
