Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Emma's service to school recognised

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Marr with the yarning circle and mural, two of the initiatives driven by the P and C.

Gooloogong's Emma Marr has had her service to the school community of Gooloogong Public School recognised at an awards ceremony in Sydney last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.