Emma's service to school recognised

Gooloogong's Emma Marr has had her service to the school community of Gooloogong Public School recognised at an awards ceremony in Sydney last week.
Emma, a member of the school's P and C, was awarded the Public School Parent of the Year Award and was nominated by members of the school.
As part of the nomination from the school staff, Emma was described as an outstanding member of the parent community at Gooloogong Public School.
"She goes above and beyond supporting parents, the school and community."
Emma said she has to thank Nick for the nomination, but this award is also a testament to the school along with the P and C.
The school's principal Nick Doyle said they really wanted to recognise Emma for all of the hard work she does.
Nick said having someone local like Emma on the P and C has been really positive for the school community.
Emma, who has two kids at the school, with her eldest in year two, said she has been involved in the P and C the entire time and wanted to volunteer to add value.
Emma said that she is involved in this committee and other committees because she recognised for the Gooloogong community to be a community that they love and enjoy, you have to get involved and help out.
This could be projects which help the students learning experience or improve the aspects of the school.
Emma said the recent projects the P and C have spearheaded has been the introduction of before and after school care, and the installation of a yarning circle, using the old school's original foundation stones as part of it.
Looking at the yarning circle introduced to the school, Emma said as a parent, hearing Nick's excitement about the learning opportunities and exploring those Aboriginal learning avenues and bringing those into the school is really quite exciting.
"From a community perspective, recognising that the school is really the hub of our community and if we lose kids that are unable to attend school because mum and dad work out of town, they attend childcare out of town ... those families are disconnected with our community as well," Emma said.
