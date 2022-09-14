Mayor appeals for patience, another crossing, as traffic woes at bridge grow

Traffic jams are becoming an unwelcome way of life for road users who have to cross the Cowra Bridge, especially from the west.
Motorists often find themselves in traffic chaos with vehicles trying to merge onto the Grenfell Road from Boorowa and Young.
Wet weather has exacerbated the situation as the low level bridge, providing an alternate route across the Lachlan River, has been closed for 75 days this year due to flooding.
At peak times it is not uncommon to be caught in traffic jams on the Grenfell road a kilometre or more long.
One motorist, Mollie Briggs, took to facebook on 'Spread the Word in Cowra and Surrounds' recently to remind other motorists, "Grenfell road has right of way. I've nearly been t-boned the last 4 days I've driven along there! No one looks coming out the Young road."
Mayor Bill West said he's acutely aware of the traffic jams but, "I encourage people to be patient and obey the road rules."
He said, "Council continues to lobby strongly for another mid-level crossing as traffic flows onto the bridge are growing even when the low level is open."
"We have been trying desperately to get this on the radar with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) and we will continue to pursue a strategy to have a new crossing link to Redfern Street.
"We have a strong case and need TfNSW to listen to our concerns," he said.
Local member, Steph Cooke, said she is aware of the congestion at Cowra. "I understand Transport for NSW has been supporting Cowra Shire Council's efforts to develop options to replace the low-level bridge over the Lachlan River. This would provide local traffic relief to the State Roads.
"I am advised TfNSW continues to work with council and has provided constructive feedback on improvements to road safety, bridge design and value." She said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
