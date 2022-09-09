Consultation lays the foundation for new hospital

Community information sessions on the concept designs for the $110.2 million new Cowra Hospital development have been progressing well.
A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said this week, "To date, the Hospital Project team has consulted with numerous community members as well as stakeholders from the Health Council, Local Council, Cowra Youth Council and Cowra Cancer Action Group.
Advertisement
"Community feedback that has been received to date has focused on;
"The feedback received throughout the current consultation process, will help inform further planning and design for the project.
"Construction is on track to commence next year and the community will continue to be updated as planning progresses and we move towards construction." The spokesperson concluded.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.