Mayor says the Queen will be remembered for her devotion to public duty and her dignity

On learning of the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Cowra Council Mayor, Bill West, issued the following statement.
"This is a sad occasion which brings to an end a very special chapter of our history.
"Doubtless the Queen will be remembered very fondly by many people across Australia, Britain, the Commonwealth and indeed the globe.
"She will always be regarded as a Monarch of great character who gave a lifetime to public duty with great dignity.
"I offer condolences on behalf the community to the Royal Family through our Federal member and Council will investigate options for a condolence book.
"Flags are already flying at half mast and Council will lead the community to observe all the protocols issued by the relevant authorities as we move forward." Mayor West said.
