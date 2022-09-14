Not many businesses can say they have been in operation for 70 years, but Cowra Bus Service has never just been any business.
The year was 1952. The late Queen Elizabeth II had just been inaugurated following the death of her father King George VI, Marjorie Jackson and Shirley Strickland were collecting their gold medals at the Olympics, and Australian Grand Prix was held at Bathurst and was won by Doug Whiteford. It was also the same year Cowra Bus Service came into existence.
Cowra Bus Service can be tracked backed to the Thomas family, who were the original founders of the company. It had an important and community-focused role across the years and was purchase by J and B Thompson in 2004.
Amanda Hindmarch from Cowra Bus Service said it has been great to witness the growth of the company. "Over time the business has expanded to cover 14 school routes, endless school excursions, extended charter work, and the much-loved "Hail and Ride" service for the Cowra community.
"I have been a part of the team for 14 years and we endeavour to supply the best service possible," she said. "To deliver this service in a courteous and professional manner, while striving to make available the most affordable price in every instance and still maintain the highest possible levels of safety and comfort."
Employing 24 locals, four permanent and 19 casual, Amanda said each employee was a credit to themselves and the company. "The staff at Cowra Bus Service have a great work ethic and outstanding customer service," she said.
It's always satisfying to see local businesses do well, especially in regional areas. The time, effort and resources that people put into building up and running their own businesses is second to none, which is why it is great to see locals supporting locals.
A couple who know that scenario all too well are Matt and Tanya Bryant from Bryant's Glass and Windscreens. The dynamic duo from Cowra have been in business for themselves since 2008. Their journey started when Matt was working for another local glass and window business and was looking at purchasing it however decided not to at the time.
Matt resigned from the industry in 2005, and Tanya said that after being out of the game for a couple of years, they decided the timing was right to go it alone. "Matt had been out of the industry for a couple of years and kept having local trades approach him about starting his own business, so he decided to give it a go," she said. "We started in 2008 with Matt as a sole trader and I have been involved in the business from day one."
Our passion comes from ding something that we enjoy and taking pride in our work.- Tanya Bryant, Bryant's Glass and Windscreens
The business has continued to grow over the past 14 years and now employees five locals. Tanya said their ability to grow was thanks to the support from those employees and of course, their customers. "The secret to our ongoing success is definitely our employees," she said. "A business can only be as good as the people it employs, and that combined with our loyal customers some of which have stuck by us from day one, that's a good feeling."
Indeed, Bryant's Glass and Windscreens have a great standing within the Cowra community, something Tanya puts down to the quality of their products and honesty when dealing with customers. "Our passion comes from doing something that we enjoy and taking pride in our work," she said. "We pride ourselves on our communication when it comes to customer selections, we will price a job multiple times over with various options to make sure our customer knows what they're getting and is within their budget."
While the businesses main work is making windows and doors, installing automotive glass, and anything else related to the glazing industry, Tanya said supporting the community such as sponsoring the Cowra Blues footy team was also an important part of what they do.
For more information, visit www.bryantsglass.com.
With life returning back to normal after COVID, it is great to see local businesses once again starting to hit their stride. While many industries were stood down through the pandemic, essential services such as real estate agencies were needed to continue operating.
Principal for Cowra Real Estate, Lyn Sharkey, said that despite the difficult times, she was proud of the way her team performed.
"Initially COVID saw a huge downturn in business, but that was then followed by an increased use of 'Facetime', digital meetings and increased remote work practices," she said.
"We were able to accommodate changes associated with these new challenges, along with the affordability of the area where people have reassessed life and location, and in turn has attracted a lot of new interest."
While new interest in real estate is always welcome, Lyn said that it was repeat customers that showed they were on the right path.
"The team we have delivering our services allows us to make things very personal, standing alongside our customers on their level and understanding their points of view," she said.
"We have in excess of 80 years combined experience among our team which is a great asset."
Cowra Real Estate first opened their doors in 1990 and have continually had success thanks to their customer first attitude and commitment to the wider community.
The business supports and sponsors many community projects and sporting teams including swimming, rugby league, rugby union, netball. They are also heavily involved with community Christmas campaigns and fundraising events.
Lyn said the team were proud of being able to give back, but the took special delight in the personal nature of the real estate industry. "Our passion comes from having a desire to help people," she said.
"Assisting people through what can be their biggest life journeys, and being involved and providing guidance and support through some of the biggest decisions they will make."
Cowra Real Estate currently offers the essential day to day real estate needs such as rentals and sales including residential, commercial and rural, while they also provide storage solutions. Lyn said the team was looking forward to a bright future.
"We want to improve our abilities even further, be better, and aim to advance with the times while still offering our personalised service," she said. "We're here for the long haul, so drop in and see us and have a coffee, we look forward to seeing you."
For more information about Cowra Real Estate and how they can assist you with all your real estate needs, visit www.cowrarealestate.com.