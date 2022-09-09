Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

New team to lead the Cowra Chamber of Commerce

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new faces of the Cowra Chamber of Commerce are President, Ian Docker and Secretary, Christie Felton. Both were elected at the Chamber Annual General Meeting last week.

A new executive team headed up by Ian Docker will lead the Cowra Chamber of Commerce following the Annual General Meeting last week at the Bowling Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.