New team to lead the Cowra Chamber of Commerce

A new executive team headed up by Ian Docker will lead the Cowra Chamber of Commerce following the Annual General Meeting last week at the Bowling Club.
Executive positions were appointed as follows, President, Ian Docker, Vice-president, Monica Langfield, Secretary, Christie Felton, Treasurer, Grace Williams.
Committee members are Alicia Ball (Salon Collective), Danny Gregory (Elders Insurance), Kate Albury (Railway Hotel and Quarry Restaurant), Mark Dixon (Fly Oz), Lex Webster (Geronimo Machinery) and Mark Crowe (Builder).
Mr Docker said the Chamber will be operating a little differently with delegates appointed to take the lead in supporting business in the following areas; Main Street - Alicia Ball, Hospitality - Kate Albury, Trades - Mark Crowe, Sales and Manufacturing - Lex Webster.
Mr Docker said, "After the long Covid process our main aim is to meet with and help all businesses grow in Cowra and encourage new businesses wherever possible.
"Starting after October we will be meeting monthly in different business premises, with the aim of encouraging business networking and a greater awareness in the business community of what each local business actually does.
"Christie Felton is coming on as our new Secretary and she will be working for the Chamber for five hours a day Monday - Thursday. Council is helping to fund this position.
"A MOU with Council is currently being negotiated, and Council's General Manager, Paul Devery, and Council have been very helpful throughout the process.
"We also passed a resolution at the AGM for a Cowra Councillor to sit on the Committee and it is believed Mayor Bill West will be appointed.
"With the Mayor coming on board to work with the Chamber, we will be working together with Council to help members of the Business Chamber to advance Cowra.
"I would personally like to thank Jordan Core, Nicky Savage, Annie Crasti and Silvia White for their long service on the Business Chamber Committee, their expertise will be missed." Mr Docker said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
