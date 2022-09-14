The future looks bright Advertising Feature

The dynamic duo behind Bryant's Glass and Windscreens, Matt and Tanya Bryant. Picture by Robyn Wilkinson

It's always satisfying to see local businesses do well, especially in regional areas. The time, effort and resources that people put into building up and running their own businesses is second to none, which is why it is great to see locals supporting locals.

A couple who know that scenario all too well are Matt and Tanya Bryant from Bryant's Glass and Windscreens. The dynamic duo from Cowra have been in business for themselves since 2008. Their journey started when Matt was working for another local glass and window business and was looking at purchasing it however decided not to at the time.

Matt resigned from the industry in 2005, and Tanya said that after being out of the game for a couple of years, they decided the timing was right to go it alone. "Matt had been out of the industry for a couple of years and kept having local trades approach him about starting his own business, so he decided to give it a go," she said. "We started in 2008 with Matt as a sole trader and I have been involved in the business from day one."

Our passion comes from ding something that we enjoy and taking pride in our work. - Tanya Bryant, Bryant's Glass and Windscreens

The business has continued to grow over the past 14 years and now employees five locals. Tanya said their ability to grow was thanks to the support from those employees and of course, their customers. "The secret to our ongoing success is definitely our employees," she said. "A business can only be as good as the people it employs, and that combined with our loyal customers some of which have stuck by us from day one, that's a good feeling."

Indeed, Bryant's Glass and Windscreens have a great standing within the Cowra community, something Tanya puts down to the quality of their products and honesty when dealing with customers. "Our passion comes from doing something that we enjoy and taking pride in our work," she said. "We pride ourselves on our communication when it comes to customer selections, we will price a job multiple times over with various options to make sure our customer knows what they're getting and is within their budget."

While the businesses main work is making windows and doors, installing automotive glass, and anything else related to the glazing industry, Tanya said supporting the community such as sponsoring the Cowra Blues footy team was also an important part of what they do.

