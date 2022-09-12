Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Meyers claims veteran's golf win

September 12 2022 - 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yakka Meyers produced a very credible 21 Stableford Points to be the winning Veteran for the day one point clear of Don Rocavert. File photo.

With the weather forecast predicting the potential heavy rain by late morning, 32 intrepid Veteran Golfers hit off under some heavy cloud, from the 10th Tee to play their 9 Hole Stableford Competition on September 8. The rain did not arrive until after most of the Golfers had completed their competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.