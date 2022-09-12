Meyers claims veteran's golf win

With the weather forecast predicting the potential heavy rain by late morning, 32 intrepid Veteran Golfers hit off under some heavy cloud, from the 10th Tee to play their 9 Hole Stableford Competition on September 8. The rain did not arrive until after most of the Golfers had completed their competitions.
Yakka Meyers produced a very credible 21 Stableford Points to be the winning Veteran for the day one point clear of Don Rocavert who was also the runner up the previous week, behind Bruce Amos who also appears as a prize winner this week. Both of these players did well off handicaps that had been reduced by 3 for the current event.
There were eight prize winners, who are listed with their Stableford Point Score and the 18 Hole Handicap they played off in brackets.
21 Yakka Meyers (33)
20 Don Rocavert (23)
19 Wayne Howard (19)
19 Bruce Amos (33)
18 Ray Salisbury (13)
17 Terry Winwood-Smith (14)
17 James Paton (15)
16 David Spolding (17)*
*On a count back from other player's with 16 points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, competing on their official Golflink handicaps, had a field of 38 starters, on September 8.
The winner and runner up of the Veteran's 9 event, also played well over the 18 Holes, resulting them in the reverse order being the first and second only separated in a countback, in the Pro Comp results as follow:
1st Don Rocavert 38
2nd Yakka Meyers 38
3rd Nicky Basson 36
4th Wayne Howard 35*
*On a countback from seven others with 35 points.
These prize winners went into the Ball Sweep, along with the following listed players, with their point scores: Hoff Grambeau GRAMBEAU 35, Tom Perfect 35, James Paton 35, Peter Kirwan 35, Ken Harcombe 35, Col Neilsen 35, Julian Minehan 35.
The NEAREST PINS.
7th HOLE, Sponsored by Nicky Bason,
Winner, Peter Kirwan 125cm.
14th HOLE, Sponsored by Jamie Judd
Winner, Ray Salisbury 194cm.
