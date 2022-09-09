Cowra Guardian
Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers enjoy Spring weather

September 9 2022 - 3:00am
The Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers recently enjoyed the spring weather while walking the Yass River and visiting the Koorawatha Falls.

