Things to do around Cowra and the region

Cowra Community Markets
Saturday, September 17
Drop in for your fresh meat, fruit and veggies, homewares or gift ideas, jams and preserves, cakes and biscuits, tea and coffee, plants and collectables, and so much more at the Cowra Community Markets. Don't forget the Community Chest sausage sizzle. The Cowra Community Markets will take place at Sid Kallas Oval from 8am to 12pm.
Cowra Country Music Club Muster
Saturday September 17
Cowra Country Music Club will be playing live at the Hotel Koorawatha from 1pm to 8pm. Come along and enjoy a day out and be entertained by some great live music. Cowra Country Music Club is a club that is run by a group of people that enjoy playing singing or just listening to Country Music.
Cowra Harness Club Carnival of Cups
Sunday, September 18
The Cowra Harness Racing Club is bringing back the Carnival of Cups to Cowra next month, and this year they are adding in a new event - the Dachshund Dash. Head on down to watch the novelty race, with around 30 entries. On the main track, there will be an eight race program with two Feature Cup Races. Entry to the event is free and there will be a free jumping castle, face painting, mechanical bull and market stalls. There will also be mini trots events, and a Fashions on the Field program as well as live entertainment by Shane Kerr.
Open Mic Fundraiser
September 17 and September 18
The people of Gooloogong and surrounds are rallying together at the Log Cabin Hall, on the weekend of September 17 and 18 to support fundraising efforts for young Cowra man, Louis Carson, who is in the fight of his young life against cancer. People from across the central west are invited to join the musical weekend with an auction organised for the Saturday night at the Log Cabin Hall. Bands and musicians from across the state will be performing over the two days.
Canowindra Show
September 23 - 24
Come on down to the Canowindra Show and enjoy the country atmosphere and Rides, Animal Nursery, Stalls, Food, Bar, Showbags, Ute Show, Tractor Pull, Horses, Dogs, Woodchop, Shearing, Showgirls, Jillaroos and Jackaroos, Arts and Craft, Photography, Cooking and More. Don't miss out on the show!
OBSTACOOL
September 29
Come along on Thursday, September 29 from 9:45am - 2:45pm to this fantastic community event at Cowra River Park. Obstacool is an exciting program that travels the country sharing the fun and getting Aussie kids active. The Obstacool Course is made up of a mix of inflatable's including wedges, inflatable tyre run plus the feature attraction, Big Bopper which is 40m long. Along with this, there are walls, tunnels, commando nets and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.