Things to do around Cowra and the region

The Cowra Harness Racing Club is bringing back the Carnival of Cups to Cowra next month, and this year they are adding in a new event - the Dachshund Dash. Head on down to watch the novelty race, with around 30 entries. On the main track, there will be an eight race program with two Feature Cup Races. Entry to the event is free and there will be a free jumping castle, face painting, mechanical bull and market stalls. There will also be mini trots events, and a Fashions on the Field program as well as live entertainment by Shane Kerr.