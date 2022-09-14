Passion for helping people Advertising Feature

Drop in and meet the friendly and dedicated team from Cowra Real Estate. Picture supplied

With life returning back to normal after COVID, it is great to see local businesses once again starting to hit their stride. While many industries were stood down through the pandemic, essential services such as real estate agencies were needed to continue operating.

Principal for Cowra Real Estate, Lyn Sharkey, said that despite the difficult times, she was proud of the way her team performed.



"Initially COVID saw a huge downturn in business, but that was then followed by an increased use of 'Facetime', digital meetings and increased remote work practices," she said.



"We were able to accommodate changes associated with these new challenges, along with the affordability of the area where people have reassessed life and location, and in turn has attracted a lot of new interest."

While new interest in real estate is always welcome, Lyn said that it was repeat customers that showed they were on the right path.



"The team we have delivering our services allows us to make things very personal, standing alongside our customers on their level and understanding their points of view," she said.



"We have in excess of 80 years combined experience among our team which is a great asset."

Cowra Real Estate first opened their doors in 1990 and have continually had success thanks to their customer first attitude and commitment to the wider community.



The business supports and sponsors many community projects and sporting teams including swimming, rugby league, rugby union, netball. They are also heavily involved with community Christmas campaigns and fundraising events.

Lyn said the team were proud of being able to give back, but the took special delight in the personal nature of the real estate industry. "Our passion comes from having a desire to help people," she said.



"Assisting people through what can be their biggest life journeys, and being involved and providing guidance and support through some of the biggest decisions they will make."

Cowra Real Estate currently offers the essential day to day real estate needs such as rentals and sales including residential, commercial and rural, while they also provide storage solutions. Lyn said the team was looking forward to a bright future.



"We want to improve our abilities even further, be better, and aim to advance with the times while still offering our personalised service," she said. "We're here for the long haul, so drop in and see us and have a coffee, we look forward to seeing you."