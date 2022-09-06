Art inspired by community

Drapl, Bright Siders and the Zookeeper are collaborating to bring incredible mural art to Cowra and there will be a workshop on Saturday to engage local artists and youth in the process.
The team have already completed work on the Cowra Civic Centre and have been preparing a wall in the laneway between Kendal Street and the Target carpark with undercoat this week, ahead of the Saturday workshop with the artists and youth pre-selected through a process by Council.
The artists, although immersed in their individual careers, know each other well, having grown up painting together in the Brisbane and Sunshine Coast areas.
Inspiration for their Cowra works is being drawn from a series of community consultation sessions including with local Indigenous community members.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
