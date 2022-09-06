Brand and Maggs to headline Cowra's Spring Show

Adam Brand and Brittany Maggs will be performing at the Spring Show on Friday, October 14.
Tickets at $50 each are on sale now from the show office and can be bought at the showground gates on the day.
Since bursting onto the scene with his self-titled debut album in 1998, Adam Brand has taken home 12 CMAA Golden Guitar Awards and netted six ARIA Award nominations.
Across 15 studio albums, Adam has celebrated three platinum and five gold album certifications. Confirming his place as a fan favourite performer Australia wide, he has taken out seven CMC Oz Artist of the Year Awards - more than any other artist in the awards' history.
Starting with the high-octane Built for Speed in 2002, Adam has enjoyed an unbroken string of No.1-charting ARIA Country Albums. In 2020 Speed of Life took out the No.6 spot on the overall ARIA Albums Chart, marking Brand's sixth studio album to make the Top 10.
A heartfelt love song for troubled times, Brand's new single 'Still the One' is the artist at his insightful best.
Appearing with Adam Brand will be Brittany Maggs.
New to the Australian pop music scene, Brittany Maggs has announced the release of her debut single 'Lazy Boy'. The tongue in cheek urban pop anthem, was inspired by talks with her girlfriends about the lazy boys on the modern dating scene, empowering young women and men to be strong, independent and not put up with a lazy boy!
Hailing from Sydney's northwest, this 19-year-old - although fresh faced and sweet - is far from an amateur! The past two years of her life were spent amongst the hustle and bustle of the Los Angeles studio scene.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
