Plenty of highlights for Magpies during season

With the end of the 2022 rugby league season in sight, we caught up with the Cowra Magpies Club president Marc McLeish to reflect on the season's efforts.
Starting with the Magpies' success stories, McLeish said the women's squad made the finals for the second time in their existence.
'They went down in the first game against the Hawks, but they put up a good showing.
"For a relatively young team I thought they presented themselves very well this year and threw themselves at it," he said.
"Because we are a young team, we are only going to get better in the future as a result," McLeish said. "I'm pretty proud of their efforts this year."
The under 18s squad were unfortunately knocked out in the weekend prior to the qualifying semi finals, and McLeish said from reports they may have beaten themselves in a way.
But for the injuries they had and their away trips to Mudgee, Lithgow and Nyngan in a four week period was a tough ask for them, McLeish said.
They were also competing in a very even and highly contested competition this year, McLeish said.
"They've got nothing to be upset about, They can hold their heads very high and they put their best foot forward and the future of the club is looking pretty good with that in mind," he said.
Looking to the senior competition, McLeish said that in his 32 years with the Magpies Seniors, he hasn't seen an injury toll like they had this year.
"It was absolutely devastating."
"To lose Jack Buchanen, your former NRL player and Warren Williams, arguably one of the best players in country rugby league in round two for the season, followed by Wade Newham, followed by Cameron Picker, our imported halfback, followed by Jack Nobes with a knee. The list just went on and on, particularly with our contracted players," McLeish said.
With a lot of players playing two grades a week for quite some period of the competition, that takes a toll in the long run, he said.
"The fact that we kept on getting up and going again and just busting our guts.
"As I said, in my thirty odd years I've never seen anything like [such] an injury toll, but in my thirty odd years I don't think I've seen such a brave, dedicated approach by the core bunch of players," he said.
"I couldn't be prouder of what they've done this year to keep us going in our hundredth year. In the first year of the Peter McDonald Premiership which obviously has a namesake, emotional connection to the Magpies," McLeish said.
While the season didn't go the way they planned, McLeish said the way the players stood up, their efforts made the club and town proud, particularly when they quite easily could have folded in the middle of the season.
Looking forward to next year, McLeish said they will give the first and reserve squads a bit more time to recover from this season before they get back into training.
McLeish said they are hell-bent on fielding four grades again next year and have begun their recruiting efforts, and to try and make that as competitive as possible.
He said there are a couple players coming up from the 18's who will be pushing to make the grade squads, but they have to wait until the younger players figure out what they are doing career and education wise into next year first.
McLeish said that at this stage the core group of grade players are likely to return next year, and they are hoping some players from the juniors will be coming through to play in the senior squads.
McLeish said the under 16's not playing this year was a concern, but they kept in touch with them as much as they could and will be trying to motivate them again after a year off.
Although, a couple players from the 16's had some exposure to the 18's squad, playing a few games this year.
McLeish said the town really got behind them this year and the support was really excellent and would like to thank them for sticking with them through the season.
