Don't be an idiot when playing with fire

My kids had warned me not to do it, to wait and find another way, I should have listened to them, however I had a 'she'll be right' attitude, after all I'd done this before, what could go wrong? What could go wrong was that I would now have some pretty severe burns on my right hand and arm, no eyelashes on my right eye and singed lashes on my left, minor to mild burns on my lip, cheeks and nose and some very melted and singed eyebrows, oh and two kids who are more than likely suffering from a little PTSD after seeing their mother engulfed in flames.

