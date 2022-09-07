The high point of the season

Local sportsman Michael McNamara has wrapped up another top season on the rugby league pitch, being named joint the highest point scorer in the Group 10 Under 18s competition.
McNamara scored five tries and 42 goals across the season for a total of 104 points. He shared the top honours of the highest point scorer in the Under 18's competition with Bathurst Panthers' Haydn Edwards.
Cowra Magpies Rugby League Club President Marc McLeish said any sort of group based award is a wonderful achievement.
"The competition in the under 18s this year was pretty tight and pretty competitive, and a lot of great players, representative players."
"Mikey actually missed four or five games due to injury in the middle of the season so to actually come up with the highest points for the group was a pretty special achievement considering the time off the field," McLeish said.
As a goal kicker and being competitive in the game and being able to score tries as a team assisted Mcnamara's high score, McLeish said, but he also managed to score a few tries himself.
"The goal kickers usually take out these goals, but when they can score themselves a few tries at the same time they tend to push themselves right up there in the points list."
McLeish said this was a testament to the work he puts in to his game, and he was also splitting his time over the weekends playing cricket.
"He's one of those focussed individuals who will achieve with whatever he puts his hand to," McLeish said.
Michael will be joined by Jacob Haeta, Ryan Carroll and Tom Negus who have been selected to represent the Group 10 under 18's squad in the Group 10 v Group 11 game to be held on Saturday, September 17 at Pioneer Oval, Parkes.
In the school sports front, Michael was selected in the Bathurst Diocesan Touch Football team to compete at the 2022 NSWCCC Touch Football Championships.
He was selected in the CCC Open Boys Cricket team as a wicket keeper and Batsman and travelled to Raby in March to compete at the NSW All Schools Cricket Championships where he was named in the NSW All Schools Squad.
Outside of school sport, Michael has most recently been named in the 2022 U19s ACT Cricket Team after a string of successes on the cricket pitch. Among this, Michael was on cricket teams which were named2 022 Queanbeyan T20 premiers, 2022 ACT premier cricket runners up, and Canberra under 19's premiers.
