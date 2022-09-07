Cowra Guardian
The high point of the season

BM
By Brendan McCool
September 7 2022 - 6:00am
Local sportsman Michael McNamara has wrapped up another top season on the rugby league pitch, being named joint the highest point scorer in the Group 10 Under 18s competition.

