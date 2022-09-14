Help to get a better start to high school Advertising Feature

One of the biggest things kids are concerned with is that it will be hard to fit in and make new friends. Picture Shutterstock

You probably remember your child's first day of primary school where your tiny child may have been full of uncertainty stepping into the classroom for the first time, and it's likely you spent time helping them adjust.



The transition into high school may not seem like it's as big a deal - but think again. The fact is that high school is remarkably different to primary school, and it takes time for a child to get their head around that. That transition starts in grade six, and it's about more than attending a day at their new high school.

In a survey of more than 1600 kids, Spark Education found that most had similar concerns about the move to a new school. Those concerns include how they'll learn to manage their time, whether they can keep up with all the homework and assignments, making new friends, doing exams, how well they'll click with new teachers, getting lost in a bigger environment, and whether the work will be too hard for them to cope with.

Kids in year six are worried about how difficult the move to high school will be, but parents can help them adjust. Picture Shutterstock

As a parent, this information is good to be aware of, because then you can support your child through those worries. Your first step is to have a chat with your child, and really listen to how they feel about starting high school.

It might help to reassure them, but they might also want some practical skills to help them feel more confident such as time management. It's also a good chance to look at where extra-curricular activities fit in, seeing if something needs to be temporarily dropped to free up some of your child's time. Setting up a quiet, dedicated study area can give your child some peace of mind, and don't be afraid to ask their teachers for guidance with school work and other school-related issues.

Just like you might have done with them before starting primary school, try to take your child to the high school as when possible to familiarise themselves with the environment. This includes visiting the school website so your child can go through virtual tours, subject information and other details about school life.

Mum of three, Sherrie, said she after one child had already gone to high school, she thought the transition for her next two would be easier. "I think having a bit more understanding of what is involved will certainly help," she said. "Take the time to get to know the school, what they offer, any assistance available, and make sure your child is able to talk to you if they are having problems."



It's likely that social issues are also on your child's mind such as fitting in with their new peers and making new friends, which are a big part of starting high school. You can help by talking them through setting up ways to stay in touch with their best primary school friends. As Sherrie said, everyone else will also be new to high school and feeling the same level of nerves.



"High school can be an exciting time but also a scary time, and familiar friends or faces can help ease nerves," she said. "Making your child aware that everyone will be nervous might not remove all their worries, but it can help restore some calm."