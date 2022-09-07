Successful coaches course conducted by Bowling Club

The Club conducted a very successful coaches course last week, resulting in eight new coaches to help our beginners.
Big thank you to John Williams from Wallerawang who conducted the course, we also had Patty all the way from Coonamble join us. Well done Patty. Judy from Bathurst who also made the trip.
The first round of our round robin triples was played on Tuesday with E Brown M Dart and J Day defeating R Oliver C Prosper and M Nicholls.
J Kiernicki M Peterson and D Presnell defeating S Flint Jo Davies and D Skinner. S Sculthorpe K Fisher and S Hubber defeated S Morgan K Nelson and S Muir.
Our last match saw J Shedden G Rogers and L Burns defeat M Schroder Jen Davies and S Bohanna.
Next round will be Tuesday, September 20. Teams will be listed closer to play.
Don't forget the AGM on Thursday, September 8.
Put your names on the board for President's Day on September 22. Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green.
