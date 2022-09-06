Cowra is spoken of around the world for its 'heart and soul'

In early August I took a nine day vacation in order to participate with my best mate, Phil Sweeney, in the Variety Club Bash, described as "a leisurely drive in the outback with a bunch of mates" to raise funds for Children's Charities.
Now Variety is the Entertainers Charity which was initially founded in 1927 by a group of 11 theatre owners and showmen in Pittsburgh, USA, as a social club, the so-named Variety Club evolved into a charity during 1928.
There is a whole wonderful story about those early days and a little girl left on their doorstep.
Today, Variety around the world raises money to support children in need.
This was a 4,200 km journey across some of the roughest dirt roads we broke our front suspension on the very first day, near Crookwell.
For those who are mechanically minded we broke a tie rod and not many places have a spare for a 1966 Pontiac these days.
We limped into the town of Cowra and arrived too late for the auto repairers so we overnighted.
The next morning at 6.45am we were on the doorstep of a local auto repairer and when he (Gary Saxby) arrived we told him of our plight and sought his help.
To make this story short he and his offsider Isaac Gundersen worked on our 1966 Pontiac Parisienne ($4KIDS) for 6 1/2 hours to get us back on the road.
Now it wasn't like they had no other work to do - they would be working well into the night to catch up on other customers jobs, and we probably were responsible for creating some disenchanted customers for which we're sorry.
At 2.00pm we got back on the road, but before doing so I suggested to Gary that when he made up the bill he add an additional $250 for the disruption we'd caused.
He said "the problem is there is no bill". I said "How so ?" and his response was that long before he and his wife owned their garage they had little financially and Variety had helped their two children.
When they needed it most Variety bought their daughter an electric wheelchair which changed all their lives.
He said I will never charge anyone who has anything to do with Variety a single cent.
I was just about knocked over and got a tear in my eye.
The least we could do was give them one of our 24 packs of JD & Coke and that night we donated $1,000 to Variety in their name.
There truly are some wonderful people in this world and I so wish we could tell their stories instead of the ones we read in the press each day.
Now there must be something in the water in Cowra because in 2007 I was in Florence Italy and jumped a cab to an appointment.
It was about a 30 minute taxi ride during which the young Italian driver, upon learning I was an Aussie asked if I knew of a town called Cowra.
His grandfather was interned in Cowra during WWII and had told his grandson that the Australians treated them well and with respect, so much so that he told his grandson "if you ever meet an Aussie take good care of them"
Well, as it turns out I was that Aussie because at the end of the cab ride he refused to accept payment "this is for my grandpa he said"
I don't know much about the people of Cowra but from my experience to date Cowra has a heart and soul that is spoken of around the world. I just wish the rest of the world could be more like you.
Thank you !
Kingsley Mundey AM
