Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Cowra is spoken of around the world for its 'heart and soul'

By By Kingsley Mundey Am
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Saxby and Isaac Gundersen of G and B Auto are Great mechanics but even better human beings according to Kingsley Mundey who needed their services during the recent Variety Club Bash.

In early August I took a nine day vacation in order to participate with my best mate, Phil Sweeney, in the Variety Club Bash, described as "a leisurely drive in the outback with a bunch of mates" to raise funds for Children's Charities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.