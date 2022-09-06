Cowra Guardian

Ten free RATs for eligible concession holders

Updated September 7 2022 - 11:46pm, first published September 6 2022 - 12:39am
Rapid tests are free again for concession card holders and pensioners. Picture by Tom McGann.

Rapid antigen tests are once again available to pensioners and concession card holders free for a limited time.

