Ten free RATs for eligible concession holders

Rapid antigen tests are once again available to pensioners and concession card holders free for a limited time.
Pensioners and other concession card holders in the region can now pick up free rapid antigen tests (RATs) from any Service NSW Service Centre, Mobile Service Centre or Disaster Recovery Centre.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said eligible customers in NSW will now have access to up to 10 free RATs through Service NSW Centres, in addition to existing distribution points at more than 200 neighbourhood and community centres located across the State.
"Although we are heading out of winter, the risk of COVID-19 remains and we want to ensure RATs are easily accessible for pensioners and concession card holders in our community," Ms Cooke said.
"We are committed to supporting our local communities and helping to drive down the cost of living where we can for vulnerable people."
List of locations:
The roll-out is part of the NSW Government's program to provide millions of free rapid antigen tests to ensure they are readily available to support our state's most vulnerable.
Eligible customers need to show Service NSW staff their Commonwealth concession card at any one of 113 Service Centres, four Mobile Service Centres or Disaster Recovery Centres across the State.
The program will run until the end of October 2022. Eligible Commonwealth Concession Card holders in NSW include:
. Pensioner Concession card
. Commonwealth Seniors Health Care card
. Health Care Card (including Low Income Health Care card)
. Department of Veterans' Affairs Gold, White or Orange cards.
For more information visit Free rapid antigen tests to support vulnerable communities | NSW Government or visit any Service NSW Service Centre.
