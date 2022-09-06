Things to do around Cowra and the region

Cowra Cycle Tour
September 2 - December 10
If you love the idea of a quiet, meandering cycle tour through one of the Central West's most beautiful and fascinating districts, and your idea of traffic jams is waiting the cattle to cross the road, this is the tour for you. The stunning scenery, delicious produce and fascinating historical highlights round out this wonderful nine-night tour. Bring your bike or hire an E-Bike with Central West Tours. Visit www.centralwesttours.com.au/ for more information.
Field of Gold Canola Tours
September 10 to October 1
For budding photographers and nature-lovers, the hotly anticipated dates for Cowra's Field of Gold Canola Tours have been announced from August through to October. The two-hour guided bus tour includes photo opportunities to designated canola 'hot spots' around the region, a historical tour of Cowra, and a wine and produce tasting. Cost $50. Dates are September 10, 11, 17, 18 and 25, finishing on October 1. Go to www.visitcowra.com.au/canola.
Cowra Community Markets
Saturday, September 17
Drop in for your fresh meat, fruit and veggies, homewares or gift ideas, jams and preserves, cakes and biscuits, tea and coffee, plants and collectables, and so much more at the Cowra Community Markets. Don't forget the Community Chest sausage sizzle. The Cowra Community Markets will take place at Sid Kallas Oval from 8am to 12pm.
Cowra Harness Club Carnival of Cups
Sunday, September 18
The Cowra Harness Racing Club is bringing back the Carnival of Cups to Cowra next month, and this year they are adding in a new event - the Dachshund Dash. Head on down to watch the novelty race, with around 30 entries. On the main track, there will be an eight race program with two Feature Cup Races. Entry to the event is free and there will be a free jumping castle, face painting, mechanical bull and market stalls. There will also be mini trots events, and a Fashions on the Field program as well as live entertainment by Shane Kerr.
Canowindra Show
September 23 - 24
Come on down to the Canowindra Show and enjoy the country atmosphere and Rides, Animal Nursery, Stalls, Food, Bar, Showbags, Ute Show, Tractor Pull, Horses, Dogs, Woodchop, Shearing, Showgirls, Jillaroos and Jackaroos, Arts and Craft, Photography, Cooking and More. Don't miss out on the show!
OBSTACOOL
September 29
Come along on Thursday, September 29 from 9:45am - 2:45pm to this fantastic community event. Obstacool is an exciting program that travels the country sharing the fun and getting Aussie kids active. The Obstacool Course is made up of a mix of inflatable's including wedges, inflatable tyre run plus the feature attraction, Big Bopper which is 40m long. Along with this, there are walls, tunnels, commando nets and more.
