POW footsteps

The granddaughter of one of Cowra's Italian prisoners of war, Francesca Maffieti, has visited Cowra on a pilgrimage to 'walk in her nonno's footsteps'.
Francesca from Cormano (Milano) traced the journey of her grandfather, Ippolito Moscatelli (aka Nonno Peppino), who arrived in the first group of POWs to Cowra Camp on October 14, 1941, having journeyed from Egypt to Sydney on the Queen Mary.
He departed back to Italy on December 22, 1946 aboard the Alcantara.
Whilst here, Francesca met with Ray Walsh a member of the Cowra District Historical Society, to share her nonno's story and visit some of the sites in town where her grandfather had been, including the POW Camp site and the Cowra train station.
Francesca also visited her nonno's farm placement at Baldry and met with members of the Hodges family who still own the property where her grandfather worked.
Francesca said it was; "So nice to visit the family who set aside a whole day to welcome her showing her around the property where her nonno worked and understanding from the family stories, that they had treated her grandfather as one of the them."
"My nonno always spoke in good terms of them too," Francesca said.
"He found people who welcomed him as a person and it made a great difference to him, and it felt so nice to be treated as part of the family with these people."
In all Francesca's Nonno Peppino lived in Cowra for approximately six years including his placement at Baldry.
During that time Francesca's grandmother waited for his return to Italy and they were married in January 1947, Francesca's uncle was born to the couple in 1948 and 12 years later Francesca's mother was born.
Francesca's research began three years ago when she and her mother began to collate the documents, photographs, notebooks, paintings and drawings belonging to her Nonno Peppino.
Her nonno, who was a very talented artist, dated his artwork and added a place name on his works.
The words Hay, Cowra and Baldri (Baldry) which appeared on his artworks were a bit of a puzzle for Francesca and her mother. He painted kangaroos and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. He took home photos of Cowra Camp and a Cowra Camp Chapel and also kept a diary during the period of his service which he titled "Pain and Love".
On his return to Italy and marriage, Ippolito built his own home and enjoyed 80 years of life and family.
As Ippolito's story has been so well documented, there is now a display especially for him in the Mei which is a Museum dedicated to the stories of Italian Immigration and his story is a very important one of the journey of a Prisoner of War.
Francesca said she is, "pleased that through my own journey I have been able to keep his memories alive."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
