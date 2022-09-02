Coleman Medal 2022 contenders

Throughout the season betting on the Coleman Medal has been a hot-topic because of how close the contenders were throughout the season. Picture Shutterstock

The Coleman Medal is awarded to the Australian Football League player that has kicked the most goals in the home-and-away season.

The 2022 recipient for the Coleman Awards was Charlie Curnow, from the Carlton football club. He scored a total of 64 goals in 2022.

History of the award

This iconic medal of the Australian Football League was first awarded in 1981, in honour of John Coleman, who scored 537 goals in 98 games in his career.

In 2005 it was decided by the AFL to retroactively award the Coleman Medal to all previous players in the AFL who scored the most goals in a season. This award was given all the way back to 1897.

Contenders for the Coleman Medal

The top 10 players scored within 17 goals between first and 10th, making the 2022 season an incredibly close one for contenders for the Coleman Medal.

Top 10 Goal Scorers

Charlie Curnow

Curnow was the 2022 winner of the Coleman Medal, scoring 64 goals in the season. The Carlton player is 25 years old, and has been an AFL player since 2015, playing key forward.

Tom Lynch

The 29 year old Richmond Football Club player came second in the leaderboard for goals scored in the 2022 season with 60 goals. The key forward player has been playing Australian Football since 2010.

Jeremy Cameron

Playing in the Australian Football League since 2010, Jeremy Cameron plays for Geelong. The 29 year old scored 59 goals in the 2022 season.

Tom Hawkins

A full forward or centre half forward for Geelong Football Club, Hawkins scored 59 goals in 2022. The 34 year old made his debut in the league in 2007.

Peter Wright

Essendon player, Peter Wright scored 53 goals this year. The 25 year old was drafted in 2014 and plays in a key forward position.

Max King

The 22 year old was drafted in 2018, and he scored 52 goals for St Kilda in 2022.

Aaron Naughton

Western Bulldogs' first appearance in the top 10, 22 year old Aaron Naughton scored 51 goals in the 2022 season.

Bayley Fritsch

Playing in the AFL since 2017, the Melbourne player, 25 year old Bayley Fritsch scored 50 goals in the 2022 season.

Lance Franklin

35 year old Lance Franklin scored 50 goals for the Sydney Swans Football Club. Drafted in 2004, the key forward has had an illustrious career, having won four Coleman Medals over the years.

Charlie Cameron

Cameron scored 47 goals in 2022. The 28 year old player for the Brisbane Lions was drafted in 2013 into AFL.

Coleman Medal Record Holders

Lance Franklin is the most recent player to have achieved four Coleman Medals, with the most recent award in 2017. The most Coleman Medals by one player in their career went to Dick Lee who won the award 7 times between 1907 and 1919.

Collingwood FC has had the most recipients of the Coleman Medal in their team over the years. 23 players of Collingwood have won the Coleman Medal to date.

The most goals in one season from one player were scored by Peter Hudson in 1970, when he scored 146 goals in the season. He also won the Coleman Medal four times in his career.

Final thoughts

The Coleman Medal is one of the most desired awards in the Australian Football League. The player who has scored the most goals throughout the season is a key player in their team and one of the most important players in making a team successful.

Although there were several top contenders for the Coleman Medal in 2022, there could only be one winner, and Charlie Curnow was able to take the prize this year.

