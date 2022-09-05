Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Golfers favoured with great conditions

By Lester Black
September 5 2022 - 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Amos played some good golf to score 21 points to be a clear winner. File photo.

On the first day of spring, on September 1, 2022 the Cowra Golfers were favoured with the appropriate spring weather and great conditions on the Golf Course.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.