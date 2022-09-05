Golfers favoured with great conditions

On the first day of spring, on September 1, 2022 the Cowra Golfers were favoured with the appropriate spring weather and great conditions on the Golf Course.
This brought out a field of 37 Veterans to play their 9 Hole Stableford event commencing from the first tee, with Bruce Amos playing some good golf to score 21 points to be a clear winner, two points ahead of three players with 19 points whose order of merit was decided on a count back.
There were eight prize winners, who are listed with their Stableford Point Score and the 18 Hole Handicap they played off in brackets.
21 Bruce Amos (36)
19 Don Rocavert (26)
19 Paul Field (27)
19 Alan Luff (27)
18 Nicky Basson (4)
18 Colin Neisen (23)
17 Rod Haug (23)
17 Neil Hayes Hayes (23)
17 Bob D'Elboux (41)*
*On a count back from other player's with 17 points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
Pro Comp 18 Hole Stableford Event
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps, had a big field of 49 starters, on September 1, 2022, supported by local patronage and 16 visitors from the Bathurst Golf Club.
Historic knowledge of the golf course probably influenced the Cowra members taking out the top four places in the closely event with the order of merit decided on countback. The winners are listed with their point score:
1st Paul Jones 37
2nd Ken Harcombe 37
3rd Michael Prescott 36
4th Neil Hayes 36
These prize winners went into the Ball Sweep, along with the following listed players, with their point scores: William Casey 36, Wayne Howard 35, Joel Conron 35, Bruce Amos 35, John Holmes 35, Rodney Haug 35, Michael Miller 34, James Paton 34, Ron Newham, John Jensen 34.
The NEAREST PINS.
7th HOLE, Sponsored by Nicky Basson.
Winner, Tom Perfect 70cm.
14th HOLE, Sponsored by Jamie Judd.
Winner, John Young 425cm.
