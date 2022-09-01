Boost for local retail

Cowra's retail sector has received a massive boost with a new tenant signing to lease the former Target building in Kendal Street.
Lisa Toohey-Bott who owns the franchise for two Silly Sollys stores in Sydney, at Mt Druitt and Prospect, signed the lease to occupy the bottom floor of the building last week.
The Silly Sollys concept is new to NSW having first established in Queensland.
The Cowra store, Ms Toohey-Bott said would have a very different look to Target.
"It's quite a vibrant, fun, happy place to shop, the store will have a bit of its own personality, it has a different feel to a corporate store," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
The new Cowra Silly Sollys is expected to welcome its first customers in early October.
Staff numbers will depend on turnover but Ms Toohey-Bott expects at least a dozen staff to be needed.
"If the concept works we'll extend our trading ours and as we extend the hours we'll need more people," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
Normal hours for the Cowra store when it first opens will be 8.30am until 5.30pm-6pm depending on demand.
"It may be that we stay open until 7pm if the locals love it," she said.
"One of the most common things I hear when people walk out of the Sydney stores is that people come in looking for one thing and walk out with nine. That's part of the fun of shopping here.
"As an owner operator I can stock whatever I can source, as long as I can sell it for under $5," she said.
Silly Solly's markets itself as an outlet where nothing will cost the shopper more than $5.
"I've looked around to see what is in town.
"We have a hardware section, we've got a really good stationery department where you could do a full back to school shop.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
