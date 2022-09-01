Motorcycle Club prepares for next round of club championships

The Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club hosted the fourth round of their club championships on Sunday August 28.
The results of the round include:
Patto's Classics Unlimited
1st - Andrew Smith, 2nd - Blake Maslin, 3rd - Dale Johns
Junior Trail Bike
1st - William Wiggins, 2nd - Roy Duggan, 3rd - Cooper Blowes
50cc Nippers
Brock Beath, Jock Bonanno, Locky Gee, George Owen, Remi Richards, Logan William s, Allessandro Villella, Charlie Grabham, Banjo Pelling, Darci Ford, Carter Law, Harry Owen, Roczen Richards, Jesskah Smith, Ryder Collett, Knox Beath, Harry Gee, Ryder Negus, Reed Wild, Jack Steele
Pro 250
1st - James Sawdy, 2nd - Matt Gilmore, 3rd - Jack Dawes
Junior 200-250cc 4 Stroke 13 - Under 16 Years
1st - Jett Carter, 2nd - Michael Price, 3rd - Cooper Freebairn
Over 35 All Powers
1st - Andrew Fleming, 2nd - Greg Lack, 3rd - Steve Mason
65cc 7 - Under 9 Years
1st - Roy Duggan, 2nd - Flynn Beard, 3rd - Eli Hodder
Sidecars
1st - Matt Kelly / Darren Frudenstein, 2nd - Beau Brealey / Tyson Keogh, 3rd - Sean Griffiths / Julieanne Lawson
Junior 100-150cc 2 Stroke 13 - Under 16 Years
1st - Michael Price, 2nd - Jackson Smith, 3rd - Levi Taylor
Unlimited 2 Stroke
1st - Andrew Smith, 2nd - Dale Johns, 3rd - Bailey Sullivan
85cc 2 Stroke & 150cc 4 Stroke
1st - Sam Drane, 2nd - Gage Gower, 3rd - Hayden Duggan
Pro 450
1st - Thomas Herrick, 2nd - James Sawdy, 3rd - Jason Richards
65cc 9 - Under 13 Years
1st - Lockie Duggan, 2nd - Hayden Duggan, 3rd - William Wiggins
Over 45 All Powers
1st - Andrew Fleming, 2nd - Steve Mason, 3rd - Glen Owen
Junior 100-150cc 2 Stroke & 200-250cc 4 Stroke 13 - Under 16 Years
1st - Jett Carter, 2nd - Michael Price, 3rd - Cooper Freebairn
Pro Open
1st - Thomas Herrick, 2nd - Derek Hingerty, 3rd - James Sawdy
Round five of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Cub 2022 Club Championship will be held at Woodstock Park Speedway on Purcell Drive, Woodstock on Sunday September 11.
The Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club assure a great family day out is assured, and invite people to come on out to Woodstock and support our many local riders.
Gates open at 7:30am with sign-on and scrutineering 8am - 9:00am. Gold coin donation entry into the event for spectators.
Full canteen facilities will be available.
For further information please contact Club Secretary on 0439 972 737 or visit www.cowramcrc.com.au or follow the club on Facebook.
