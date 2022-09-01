Cowra Guardian

Motorcycle Club prepares for next round of club championships

Updated September 1 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club hosted the fourth round of their club championships recently. Photo supplied.

The Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club hosted the fourth round of their club championships on Sunday August 28.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.