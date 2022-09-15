Jayden Gunn talks Landcare

Local man, Jayden Gunn, shared the honour of presenting the opening and closing speeches at the National Landcare Conference held in August.
The Conference was in Sydney, August 23-25, and hosted by Landcare champion and ABC TV presenter, Costa Georgiadis.
The event attracted delegates from around the world, it is the largest knowledge sharing convention for the Landcare movement. The 2022 Conference theme was the Power of Landcare Shaping our Future and it was attended by 500 in-person delegates and 1100 virtual (online) delegates.
Jayden represented Intrepid Landcare and joined Katanning Landcare's, Ella Maesepp, as the opening and closing speakers for the conference.
Jayden was also involved in the NexGen Landcare Youth Online Forum on August 23. This event was designed for senior primary school students, high school students and youth groups aged 18 or under to provide access to practical tools, resources, knowledge and support from Intrepid Landcare.
It featured talks from inspiring young speakers including Jayden, ranging from high school students to community volunteer leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs.
Jayden said through his speech he hoped to "shed light on the work being done by young people in Landcare, encourage more involvement of young First Nations people and create a future that includes more succession planning to keep young people moving through Landcare."
He credited his work with Landcare for giving him the opportunity to work Birdlife Australia in the Central West. "I really want young people to become more aware that there is meaningful employment in this industry where you work with purpose on issues that are bigger than yourself."
Patrick Twigg, a St Raphael's student from Cowra, also presented at the NextGen Landcare Youth Forum.
Patrick is a passionate young 12 year old farmer, composter and nature-lover! Instigating three projects at home including his very own native paddock, composting system and worm farm, he shared his story with the hope of inspiring more young people to take simple, easy steps towards living a more environmentally-friendly and sustainable life.
The National Landcare Conference program included 140 speakers speaking across keynote, plenary, stream and panel sessions, and this year's conference also included seven field trips.
The panel sessions were on Landcare Farming, Cultural Land Management, Landcare Back to the Future, and Emerging Environmental Markets. The stream sessions were divided into six streams including First Nations involvement in Landcare.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
