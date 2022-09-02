Students travel to Cowra High for Try a Trade Day

Students from around the region travelled down to Cowra High School on Wednesday to check out a range of trades they can undertake after they finish school.
Cowra High School's Helene Hamilton said their amazing Prue WIlliams helped to lead the day and organised all of the stakeholders to come along.
Mrs Hamilton said they cater for students who want to go university, but the Try and Trade Day gives students the opportunity to see how many options there are for career development that they may not have known existed.
"I also think it is about us as a community being responsible for supporting each other, whether we're public or private schools."
"We do have a lot of opportunities for students to participate in trades and those skills they learn from being accredited with a trade that will take them potentially not just within Cowra ... They can go worldwide," Mrs Hamilton said.
The school had exhibitors from all over come and show the students what sort of trades they can get involved in including from TAFE, local hospital staff, farming, and mechanical related industries.
Public and private high schools from around the area including Cowra, Grenfell, Canowindra and Boorowa came along to check out the Try a Trade Day.
Mrs Hamilton said they intend to host more Try a Trade Days in the future.
In other good news for Cowra High School, they are set to receive improvements to the school facilities thanks to a $148 million investment across the State, earmarked in the 2022/23 NSW Budget.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced six projects will receive funding under the Minor Capital Works program to upgrade and improve facilities.
Cowra High School is set to have solar panels installed.
"School environments play a crucial role in students' learning experience, so it is important that we provide quality teaching and learning spaces," Ms Cooke said.
"This funding will help to ensure students have the facilities they deserve and the projects will also be a welcome boost to school pride.
"Local businesses will also be encouraged to bid for the works through the Local Trade Scheme so that they can also benefit from this funding. This will help ensure the investment supports our local tradies, particularly in regional communities," Ms Cooke said.
Other projects being funded under the Minor Capital Works program include
