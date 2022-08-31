Show Society seeks entrants for the 2022 Young Woman competition

The Cowra Spring Show is inviting young women to enter the Young Woman competition for 2022.
The aim is to find a young local woman to act as an ambassador for Cowra with her role involving many official and informal duties.
Advertisement
By entering the competition and being involved in the process entrants have the opportunity to develop their understanding in relation to community and rural issues, they also receive assistance to advance their public speaking and interview skills.
The entrants will be judged on Saturday October 8 against a number of criteria by Kylie Wright-Ford who has recently returned to Cowra, RAS Young Woman for NSW, Molly Wright from Peak Hill and her runner-up Imogen Clarke.
The winner will be announced at a cocktail event that night which is also the official opening of the show. Tickets for the event are $20 and available from the Show Office and will include drinks and a light supper at the Show Pavilion. The Rural Ambassador program will also be announced that night.
Cowra Show Young Woman co-ordinator, Amy Mugridge, wished to thank the generous sponsors of the competition in 2023 including; Bushmans Boots and All, Cowra Flower Co, Salon Collective, Eyespy Beauty, Cowra Ski Lodge, Country Gardens Motel, Ginger and Gelato and Montrose House, Canowindra.
For more information contact Amy Mugridge on 0447 840 955
The Competition encourages the participation and awareness of rural women's contribution to local communities and rural NSW as a whole.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.