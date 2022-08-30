Harness Racing Club introduces novelty race at Carnival of Cups

Cowra Harness Racing Club is bringing back the Carnival of Cups to Cowra next month, and this year they are adding in a new event - the Dachshund Dash.
Cowra Harness Racing's Secretary Jack Wade said they are including this event as a bit of a drawcard and wanted to get the community down to the tracks and enjoy a day of racing.
With many Cowra residents having dachshunds, as of last Friday, there were 25 dogs entered for the dachshund dash, with five spots remaining.
Across three heats and a final, the dachshunds will be dashing 25 metres in a safe enclosure to prove who is the fasted pooch in the Central West.
On the main track there will be two Cup events - the Cowra Bowling Club Ladyship Cup and the Tritech Refrigeration Cowra Cup, along with two feature races - the Sam Agostino Memorial and the Charlie Muddle Memorial.
There will be four other races on the day, Mr Wade said, though the fields are yet to be finalised.
Entry on the day is free, with gates set to open from around 11am. The first race is expected to start from 12pm onwards.
Mr Wade said they are hoping for good weather on the day and hope to get more people down there for a nice sunny day of racing.
Also featuring at the Showgrounds on the day will be a full TAB and bar facilities, free jumping castle, face painting, mechanical bull and market stalls.
There will also be mini trots events, and a Fashions on the Field program along with live entertainment by Shane Kerr.
