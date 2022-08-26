Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Cricket in Cowra in doubt after no committee elected

BM
By Brendan McCool
August 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior cricket in Cowra is up in the air after their extraordinary general meeting on August 16 failed to fill any positions for the committee. File photo.

Senior cricket in Cowra is up in the air after their extraordinary general meeting on August 16 failed to fill any positions for the committee.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.