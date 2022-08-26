Cricket in Cowra in doubt after no committee elected

Senior cricket in Cowra is up in the air after their extraordinary general meeting on August 16 failed to fill any positions for the committee.
This was the second attempt to form a new committee, and out-going Cowra Cricket president Scott Wilson, who is not re-standing for the position, said some people want to play still, but no one wants to help with the organising.
Only seven people showed up to the extraordinary meeting, Mr Wilson said, five of which don't play cricket/
Moving forward, Valleys, the first grade side will play in Lachlan Premier League, Mr Wilson said, and they'll be able to play without an association, with the help of organisation from NSW Cricket.
For those in second grade there will be no cricket going ahead, as without a committee, there won't be any competition.
Mr Wilson said that NSW Cricket may take it over and run some sort of social competition, but they will charge to run it.
Based on last season's numbers, there were four teams of close to 20 players per team, which this would affect.
And based on numbers indicated, there may only be enough for two or three second grade sides, and they may have to join other competitions, Mr Wilson said, though a couple of clubs didn't want to travel.
Mr Wilson said they have been on the slide, numbers wise, like a lot of other sports, and weren't helped by COVID-19.
If people are interested in helping out, or forming a committee to get cricket going again this season, Mr Wilson said to contact Angus Norton at Angus.Norton@cricketnsw.com.au.
Mr Wilson said it is unfortunate and disappointing, but no one put their hands up to run the committee.
