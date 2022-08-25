Cowra feels pain at the petrol pump

Local businessman, David Fagan, contacted the Cowra Guardian recently to express his concern over fuel prices in Cowra compared to other nearby centres describing Cowra prices as a "giant rip-off".
A quick drive to neighbouring Young shows that bowser prices there at comparable outlets are 10 cents per litre cheaper for unleaded plus ethanol, whilst E10 unleaded sold at the Young Woolworths outlet is 16 cents cheaper than Woolworths Cowra.
Advertisement
Vortex diesel at Woolworths Young is 193.9c per litre compared to 209.9c at Cowra Woolworths.
All other fuel types in Young are cheaper than Cowra.
A price check in Grenfell shows that E10 ranges in price from 174.9 cents a litre to 182.9 cents and E 10 in Canowindra is selling for 185.9 cents a litre.
The Cowra Guardian found the following link to BP terminal gate pricing information detailing BP wholesale prices across the country; ttps://www.bp.com/en_au/australia/home/products-services/pricing/terminal-gate-pricing.html
Other major suppliers such as Shell, Ampol, Park Petroleum and Petro China can be checked by searching their terminal gate pricing online.
When the Cowra Guardian contacted local fuel outlets for comment last Friday no-one locally was able to explain the price differences, referring us to head offices for comment.
The Guardian will continue to investigate.
For Mr Fagan, it's a real concern.
"This concerns me because people are filling up out of town and some are even travelling to get cheaper fuel and shopping or doing other business while they are there," he said.
"The situation is not good for Cowra as it encourages people to leave town."
You can check fuel prices at fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au or on the Fuel Check app.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission does not set prices but does monitor them: you can make reports to the Commission on 1300 302 502 or email petrol.monitoring@accc.gov.au
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.