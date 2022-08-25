Designs for new $110 million Cowra Hospital unveiled

The Cowra community has been provided with its first look at designs for the new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital marking a significant milestone for the redevelopment.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed the concept design showcasing the new, purpose-built health facility in Cowra which will transform health services and facilities in the region.
"The Cowra community is one step closer to gaining its new hospital, which has been boosted by an additional $40 million announced as part of the 2022-23 NSW Budget, bringing the total investment to $110.2 million," Ms Cooke said.
"Located across two levels on the existing site, the redevelopment will deliver a new hospital and provide enhanced health services within a modern facility for patients, staff, and the Cowra community for generations to come."
The additional investment will enable more services and facilities to be delivered including extra emergency department bays, additional inpatient beds, a second full birthing suite, three additional chairs for renal and oncology, four more dental chairs and enhanced training and education facilities.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the local community has played a key role in shaping the design for the new hospital which will provide upgraded inpatient beds and new health services including the hospital's first CT scanner and ultrasound.
"Community involvement in the design of contemporary health facilities is so important to getting it right and it's great to see the Cowra community so engaged in the project," Mrs Taylor said.
"The NSW Nationals in Government have listened, and the feedback from locals has helped inform the hospital's two-level design, improved access and parking, new landscaped areas and enhanced views within the hospital."
The new $110.2 million hospital will deliver:
Ms Cooke said the design also highlights the new hospital's connection to the local landscape and views.
"There will be natural light through an internal lightwell to create a welcoming and supportive environment for patients, staff and visitors," Ms Cooke said.
"Street access from Liverpool Street will also be maintained as part of the new hospital, providing a connection to the town centre and nearby medical services."
The community is being encouraged to share their feedback on the concept design and ask questions at a series of stakeholder and community information sessions with the project team.
Drop-in sessions will be held at Cowra Civic Centre on:
The project team will also be available to answer questions at Kendal Street on Thursday 1 September 2022 and Wednesday 7 September 2022.
A virtual session will take place on Thursday 8 September 2022 at 5pm. To register for the online session or to provide feedback on the concept design please contact the project team via phone on 9978 5432 or email HI-Cowra@health.nsw.gov.au or visit cowrahospitalredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au
Construction is on track to commence in 2023 and the community will continue to be updated as planning progresses and we move towards construction.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
