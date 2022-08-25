Rare treat for locals as Jaguar cars Show and Shine in Cowra

Classic car enthusiasts are in for a treat when the Classic Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, bring their 2022 Rally to Cowra, September 2 - 5.
The Rally will attract members from four states with their Jaguar vehicles ranging from the 1936 SS to the 2017 XK.
As a real treat one member of the Club, is bringing his Aston Martin DB5, the same make of vehicle synonymous with James Bond movies.
On September 2,1922, the Foundation of the SS Jaguar mark was signed between William Warmsley and Sir William Lyons, and on the Cowra weekend, the Club will be celebrating 100 years of Jaguar Motor Cars.
Local organiser, Bernie Finlay, said, "The name evolved from Swallow Sidecars and abbreviated to SS and the model name was Jaguar. This was used up until the second world war, but the SS was dropped after the war because of its unwelcome connotation with the Gestapo, to become just Jaguar Motor Cars Limited."
Mr Finlay, joked that "the British are coming to Cowra" with the main public event the Show and Shine, 10am - 1pm at the Cowra Showground, on Saturday, September 3.
"This will be a wonderful opportunity for the public to view the 60 vehicles booked for display. You will find the cars parked near the sheep pavilion, and if the day turns out to be wet, the vehicles will be moved under cover into the Sheep Pavilion." Mr Findlay said.
Attendance at the Show and Shine is free and an ideal opportunity for the general public and enthusiasts to come together and enjoy these rarely seen vehicles in Cowra.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
